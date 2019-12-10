Rays Sign Defenseman Dylan Zink

December 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals and AHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have announced the signing of defenseman Dylan Zink Tuesday.

The native of Madison, Wisconsin returns to North America after beginning the 2019-20 season with Karlskrona HK in Sweden where he appeared in 20 games and had two assists along with a +3 rating.

Zink, 27, is in his third professional season and also spent 2018-19 in Europe with Norway's Sparta Sarpsborg where he totaled 36 points in 48 games on five goals and 31 assists. He also had eight points in six playoff contests on a goal and seven assists.

The 6-foot, 180-pound blueliner began his professional career with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins in the spring of 2017 after completing four collegiate seasons at UMass-Lowell. Zink played in eight games with the Penguins as well as 46 ECHL contests for the Wheeling Nailers during 2017-18 where he totaled 22 points (four goals, 18 assists).

Before turning pro, Zink starred in the Hockey East for the Riverhawks, scoring 87 points from the blue line in 143 games on 31 goals and 56 assists. In his senior campaign, Zink earned 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists) in 41 games while helping UMass-Lowell capture the Hockey East Championship and was later named a Second Team All-American.

Zink is expected to make his Stingrays debut when the team returns home to face the Orlando Solar Bears on Tuesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.

- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.