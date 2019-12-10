Ward Traded to Tulsa

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have traded forward Cory Ward to the Tulsa Oilers, in exchange for Future Considerations. Ward skated in 16 games with the Cyclones this season, accounting for a goal and three assists in that time.

Hailing from Las Vegas, NV, Ward appeared in 71 games with the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs last season, accounting for 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points, and registered 20 minutes in penalties. He recorded seven multi-point efforts, including a season-high three points on two separate occasions. He also appeared in 11 playoff games with Manchester, potting a goal and dishing out a pair of assists.

Ward's ECHL career has seen him account for 40 goals and 50 assists in 174 career games, and he has also seen 33 career games in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Ontario Reign, Springfield Thunderbirds, St. John's IceCaps, and Syracuse Crunch, totaling a goal and four assists in that time.

Prior to turning pro, the 5-11, 201lb centerman enjoyed a successful collegiate career at Bemidji State University. In1 51 games across four seasons with the Beavers, Ward was responsible for 45 goals and 35 assists, and was in the top six on the team in scoring every season. Additionally, he led the Beavers in scoring during his sophomore season (18g, 11a).

