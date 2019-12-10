Fuel Add Forward Alex Rauter from Rapid City

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL Affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Tuesday that they have acquired forward Alex Rauter from the Rapid City Rush in exchange for cash considerations.

Rauter, 25, has appeared in 18 games with the Rapid City Rush this season, tallying four goals and two assists. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward has earned 20 goals and 32 assists in 83 ECHL games, split between the Atlanta Gladiators, Wheeling Nailers, Manchester Monarchs and Rapid City Rush.

Prior to turning pro, Rauter played four seasons at Cornell University, earning 20 goals and 23 assists through 93 games with the Big Red. While serving as the team's captain, Rauter earned 11 goals and nine assists through 32 games helping the Big Red to the 2017-18 ECAC Regular Season Championship.

