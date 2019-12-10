Gladiators Get AHL Goalie

Atlanta Gladiators goaltender Kyle Keyser

Duluth, GA - The Providence Bruins (AHL) have assigned goaltender Kyle Keyser (KAI-ser) to Atlanta. Keyser played in six games with Providence this season.

While with Providence, Kyle was 1-4-1 with a 3.21 GAA. Keyser, who has a contract with the Gladiators' NHL affiliate the Boston Bruins, is just 20 years old and hails from Coral Springs, Florida. He spent four years in the OHL in junior hockey with his last two seasons being sensational before being signed by Boston.

In 2017-18, his second year with the Oshawa Generals, he went 28-13-0 and had a 3.16 GAA, with a save percentage of .904. In his third and final season with Oshawa before being signed, he was able to improve even further, putting up a record of 32-8-0 and lowered his GAA to 2.75, while raising his save percentage to .915.

Kyle is no stranger to Atlanta, after spending training camp here this season. Keyser will fill the spot left by Goalie Martin Ouellette who was traded to the Utah Grizzlies yesterday.

"With Keyser coming back, I wanted to get Marty to a place where he could be the number one. He is a good kid and we wish him all the best," said Gladiators Head Coach Jeff Pyle.

