Gillam Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Mitch Gillam of the Wichita Thunder is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 2-8. It is the third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor. He becomes the first Thunder player this season to claim a weekly league honor.

Gillam went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .946 in two appearances last week.

The 27-year-old stopped 26 shots in a 4-2 win against Tulsa on Saturday and made 27 saves in a 4-1 victory over Kansas City on Sunday.

A native of Peterborough, Ontario, Gillam leads the league in minutes played (1,048), saves (602) and is tied for first with nine wins.

Gillam has appeared in 105 career ECHL games with Wichita, Worcester and Orlando with an overall record of 53-37-10 with six shutouts, a 2.85 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911.

Prior to turning pro, Gillam appeared in 97 career games at Cornell University posting an overall record of 47-28-17 with 11 shutouts, a 2.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .923.

The Thunder begins a four-game road trip starting tonight against the Allen Americans.

