Forward Shawn McBride Loaned Back to Norfolk from Hartford

December 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL announced today that forward Shawn McBride has been loaned back to Norfolk from the Hartford Wolfpack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

This will be McBride's second stint with the Admirals this season, as he was first loaned from Hartford to Norfolk back on October 20. The 24-year old British Columbia native is currently signed to an AHL contract with the Wolfpack. He skated in just two games with Hartford, going scoreless in both those games.

Prior to heading back to Hartford on November 26, McBride played in 15 games with Norfolk, registering four assists, four penalty minutes and 13 shots on goal.

The Admirals are back in action this weekend, with two exciting South division showdowns. Friday, December 13, the Admirals square off against the first-place South Carolina Stingrays on Summer in December Night. On Saturday, the Atlanta Gladiators are in town on Teddy Bear Toss Night. For tickets and more information, visit the Scope Box Office or www.norfolkadmirals.com/tickets. Puck drop for both nights are set for 7:30pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.