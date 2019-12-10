Steelheads, St. Luke's Go "Under The Sea" for Nickelodeon Night This Saturday

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads and St. Luke's head "under the sea" for their second Nickelodeon Night featuring SpongeBob SquarePants this Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:10 p.m. when they host the Fort Wayne Komets.

This year's Nickelodeon Night jerseys feature the main character of the series, SpongeBob SquarePants, ready to rock in a character-themed design. The Steelheads will offer a silent auction in the breezeway connecting CenturyLink Arena to The Grove Hotel on Saturday night, and fans can bid until the start of the third period. Winners will get both the game-worn jersey and the opportunity to get their jersey from that specific player. The jerseys will be worn only on Saturday but will be featured throughout the weekend.

Proceeds from the auction benefit St. Luke's Children's. Last season in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) auction, the Steelheads raised over $14,000 in donations in support of pediatric injury prevention. Since the Steelheads and St. Luke's began partnering in community initiatives, the Steelheads have helped raise nearly $500,000 toward St. Luke's initiatives.

The Steelheads will also host the Project Filter Post-Game Autograph Session, where fans can line up and get signatures from all Steelheads players on the ice immediately following the game on Saturday.

This is the second jersey auction and post-game autograph session of the season after the first Batman Night on November 30. The weekend also features the final $2 Beer Wednesday of the 2019 calendar year as well as a 4 for $50 Family Friday.

Puck drop is at 7:10 p.m. for the three-game weekend series against the Komets on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available by calling 208-331-TIXS(8497) or going to idahosteelheads.com.

The Steelheads open their franchise series against the Fort Wayne Komets on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

