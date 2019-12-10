ECHL Transactions - December 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 10, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Utah:

Jake Jackson, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Greg Campbell, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Add Kayle Doetzel, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Josh Lammon, F placed on reserve

Delete Ben Owen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/7)

Atlanta:

Add Kyle Keyser, G assigned from Providence by Boston

Florida:

Add Nick Schaus, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Michael Huntebrinker, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Schaus, D placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Delete Jack Nevins, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/5)

Jacksonville:

Delete Hayden Shaw, D recalled by Manitoba

Delete Charles-David Beaudoin, D recalled by Manitoba

Maine:

Add John Furgele, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh Couturier, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)

Delete Jonathan Racine, D loaned to Stockton

Rapid City:

Delete Alex Rauter, F traded to Indy

Reading:

Add Derian Hamilton, D signed contract, added to active roster

South Carolina:

Add Dylan Zink, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Scott Davidson, F activated from reserve

Add Mitchell Vanderlaan, F activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Nuttle, D placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve

Delete Kristofers Bindulis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/7)

Wichita:

Add Jason Salvaggio, F activated from reserve

Delete Billy Exell, F placed on reserve

Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on reserve

