ECHL Transactions - December 10
December 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 10, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Utah:
Jake Jackson, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Greg Campbell, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Add Kayle Doetzel, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Josh Lammon, F placed on reserve
Delete Ben Owen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/7)
Atlanta:
Add Kyle Keyser, G assigned from Providence by Boston
Florida:
Add Nick Schaus, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Michael Huntebrinker, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Schaus, D placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Delete Jack Nevins, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/5)
Jacksonville:
Delete Hayden Shaw, D recalled by Manitoba
Delete Charles-David Beaudoin, D recalled by Manitoba
Maine:
Add John Furgele, D activated from reserve
Delete Josh Couturier, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)
Delete Jonathan Racine, D loaned to Stockton
Rapid City:
Delete Alex Rauter, F traded to Indy
Reading:
Add Derian Hamilton, D signed contract, added to active roster
South Carolina:
Add Dylan Zink, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Scott Davidson, F activated from reserve
Add Mitchell Vanderlaan, F activated from reserve
Delete Matthew Nuttle, D placed on reserve
Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve
Delete Kristofers Bindulis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/7)
Wichita:
Add Jason Salvaggio, F activated from reserve
Delete Billy Exell, F placed on reserve
Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 10, 2019
- Austin Poganski Makes NHL Debut - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Add Forward Alex Rauter from Rapid City - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Transactions - December 10 - ECHL
- Everblades Sign Defenseman Nick Schaus - Florida Everblades
- Forward Shawn McBride Loaned Back to Norfolk from Hartford - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Penn State Grad D Derian Hamilton Signs with Reading - Reading Royals
- Former Thunder Coach Promoted to NHL - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads, St. Luke's Go "Under The Sea" for Nickelodeon Night This Saturday - Idaho Steelheads
- Hunter Fejes Returns to Solar Bears from AHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- Maine's Elmer Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Jake Elmer Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Maine Mariners
- Rays Sign Defenseman Dylan Zink - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gillam Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Wichita Thunder
- Wichita's Gillam Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Planet Smoothie Introduces Solar Beary Blast Smoothie - Orlando Solar Bears
- Annual Teddy Bear Toss December 14th - Norfolk Admirals
- Ward Traded to Tulsa - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Gladiators Get AHL Goalie - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.