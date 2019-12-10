Penn State Grad D Derian Hamilton Signs with Reading

December 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Tuesday the team has signed defenseman Derian Hamilton to an ECHL contract. The 2019 graduate of Penn State University joins Reading from Fayetteville (SPHL), where he had seven assists and a plus-10 rating in 14 games this season for the Marksmen. Three Penn State graduates have skated for Reading (Bill Downey, Brian Gratz, Matt Skoff).

The rookie has skated in three ECHL games in his career (1a); following the conclusion of his senior season, the right-handed shot joined Norfolk to conclude 2018-19.

While at Penn State, the native of Port McNeill, BC scored 13 points (1g) and achieved a plus-18 rating from 2015-19. His first NCAA goal came vs. Arizona State in November 2017, his junior season.

Hamilton stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 187 pounds.

ECHL Stories from December 10, 2019

