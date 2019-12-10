Jake Elmer Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

PORTLAND, ME - Jake Elmer of the Maine Mariners has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 2-8.

Elmer scored five goals and added an assist for six points in two games last week, helping the Mariners sweep the Adirondack Thunder.

The 20-year-old recorded his second hat trick of the season, including the game-winning goal, in a 5-4 overtime win at Adirondack on Friday and added two goals and an assist in a 5-4 victory over the Thunder on Saturday at home. Elmer has done major damage against Adirondack this season, with nine of his total 10 goals and 10 of his 13 points coming against them, including two hat tricks.

Under a NationalâHockey League contract with the NewâYork Rangers, Elmer is tied for fourth among ECHLârookies with 10 goals in 15 games with the Mariners. He has also appeared in one game with Hartford of theâAmericanâHockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Elmer tallied 134 points (64g-70a) in 204 career games in the Western Hockey League with Regina, Kootenay and Lethbridge.

On behalf of Jake Elmer, a case of pucks will be donated to a Maine youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

