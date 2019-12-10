Thunder Opens Road Trip with Loss at Allen

WICHITA, Kan. - Allen scored three times in the second period en route to a 5-1 win over Wichita on Tuesday night at the Allen Event Center.

Riley Weselowski tallied his second goal of the season with assists to Sean Allen and Cameron Hebig.

Allen led after a fairly even first period. Brett Pollock fired a one-timer from the right circle that beat Mitch Gillam to make it 1-0 at 18:11. Wichita led 9-8 in the shot department after one.

The Americans scored three times in the second to pull away. Olivier Archambault scored at 6:38 to make it 2-0. At 12:12, Alex Breton found the net for his 3rd of the year to make it 3-0. Josh Brittain poked home a rebound at 13:25 to increase the Allen lead to 4-0.

In the beginning of the third, Gabriel Gagne fired home a shot at :47 seconds to make it 5-0. Weselowski broke up the shutout bid of Jake Paterson at 13:19 with a blast from the right circle.

Hebig adds his 4th assist of the season while Allen collects his second point of his pro career.

The Thunder continues on their four-game road trip on Friday night at the BOK Center against the Tulsa Oilers.

