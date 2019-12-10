Hunter Fejes Returns to Solar Bears from AHL

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Hunter Fejes has been released from his Professional Try-Out with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

Fejes, 25, returns to the Solar Bears, where he has nine points (4g-5a) and four penalty minutes in 12 games. At the time of his loan to Manitoba on Nov. 22, Fejes was leading Orlando in scoring. He tallied one assist and two penalty minutes in seven games with the Moose.

The Solar Bears hit the road for their next four games, starting tonight when they visit to the South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to face the Kansas City Mavericks for the first time since the 2016-17 season on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday; fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game.

