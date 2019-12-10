Austin Poganski Makes NHL Debut

TULSA, OK- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's St. Louis Blues, announced Tuesday that former player Austin Poganski made his NHL debut with the St. Louis Blues.

Poganski, 23, made his NHL debut against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 10 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. Poganski played three games with the Oilers during the 2018-19 season, registering two goals and an assist for three points. The St. Cloud, MN native's debut makes him the first Oiler from the ECHL era to record a game in the NHL, and the forward is the 667th ECHL player to play in the NHL.

After being selected in the fourth round by the St. Louis Blues in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, the former Oiler has spent the majority of his professional career with the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL, tallying 46 points (12G, 24A) in 85 AHL games.

Prior to turning pro, The 6'2, 201 lbs. forward played collegiately at the University of North Dakota, notching 84 points (37G, 47A) in 162 games. Poganski won the NCAA National Championship in 2016 and captained the Fighting Hawks during the 2017-18 season.

