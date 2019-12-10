Maine's Elmer Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Jake Elmer of the Maine Mariners is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 2-8.

Elmer scored five goals and added an assist for six points in two games last week.

The 20-year-old recorded his second hat trick of the season, including the game-winning goal, in a 5-4 overtime win at Adirondack on Friday and added two goals and an assist in a 5-4 victory over the Thunder on Saturday.

Under a NationalâHockey League contract with the NewâYork Rangers, Elmer is tied for fourth among ECHLârookies with 10 goals in 15 games with the Mariners. He has also appeared in one game with Hartford of theâAmericanâHockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Elmer tallied 134 points (64g-70a) in 204 career games in the Western Hockey League with Regina, Kootenay and Lethbridge.

On behalf of Jake Elmer, a case of pucks will be donated to a Maine youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Toledo (4 gp, 1g, 6a, 7 pts.) and Tim McGauley, Utah (2 gp, 4g, 1a, 5 pts.).

Also Nominated: Tyler Sheehy (Allen), Lindsay Sparks (Brampton), Shawn Szydlowski (Fort Wayne),âBrett Supinski (Idaho), Justin Woods (Kansas City), Blake Kessel (Orlando), Cole Ully (South Carolina), Brandon Hawkins (Wheeling) and Jordan Samuels-Thomas (Worcester).

