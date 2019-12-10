Solar Bears See Point Streak Snapped in 2-1 Loss to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - the Orlando Solar Bears (8-10-4-1) saw their four-game point streak come to an end against the South Carolina Stingrays (17-2-2-0), as Orlando fell by a 2-1 score on Tuesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

It took until the second period for the game's first goal, as Dan DeSalvo finished off a power-play sequence for the Stingrays by redirecting a back-door pass from Cole Ully past Zachary Fucale at 11:30.

Tristin Langan answered for the Solar Bears when he deflected a shot from the blue line by Michael Brodzinski past Parker Milner at 13:52 for his team-leading sixth goal of the season.

DeSalvo pulled South Carolina ahead once again with the game-winner when Tom Parisi sent the puck from the corner into the crease and DeSalvo knocked the puck in at 17:08.

Fucale took the loss with 33 saves on 35 shots against; Milner earned the win with 20 stops on 21 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) Dan DeSalvo - SC

2) Parker Milner - SC

3) Zachary Fucale - ORL

NOTABLES:

Langan's goal extended his point streak to five games (3g-2a), continuing the longest point streak by a Solar Bears player this season

The loss ended Orlando's overall point streak of four games (3-0-1-0) along with the team's road point streak (2-0-2-0)

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears continue their road trip when they visit the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to face the Kansas City Mavericks for the first time since the 2016-17 season on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday; fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game.

