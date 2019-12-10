Solar Bears See Point Streak Snapped in 2-1 Loss to Stingrays
December 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - the Orlando Solar Bears (8-10-4-1) saw their four-game point streak come to an end against the South Carolina Stingrays (17-2-2-0), as Orlando fell by a 2-1 score on Tuesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Box Score
It took until the second period for the game's first goal, as Dan DeSalvo finished off a power-play sequence for the Stingrays by redirecting a back-door pass from Cole Ully past Zachary Fucale at 11:30.
Tristin Langan answered for the Solar Bears when he deflected a shot from the blue line by Michael Brodzinski past Parker Milner at 13:52 for his team-leading sixth goal of the season.
DeSalvo pulled South Carolina ahead once again with the game-winner when Tom Parisi sent the puck from the corner into the crease and DeSalvo knocked the puck in at 17:08.
Fucale took the loss with 33 saves on 35 shots against; Milner earned the win with 20 stops on 21 shots against.
THREE STARS:
1) Dan DeSalvo - SC
2) Parker Milner - SC
3) Zachary Fucale - ORL
NOTABLES:
Langan's goal extended his point streak to five games (3g-2a), continuing the longest point streak by a Solar Bears player this season
The loss ended Orlando's overall point streak of four games (3-0-1-0) along with the team's road point streak (2-0-2-0)
NEXT GAMES:
The Solar Bears continue their road trip when they visit the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to face the Kansas City Mavericks for the first time since the 2016-17 season on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday; fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 10, 2019
- Thunder Opens Road Trip with Loss at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- DeSalvo Strikes Twice in Stingrays' 17th Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears See Point Streak Snapped in 2-1 Loss to Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners Complete Three Game Sweep of Thunder in OT Thriller - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Fall Short in OT Thriller, 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Austin Poganski Makes NHL Debut - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Add Forward Alex Rauter from Rapid City - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Transactions - December 10 - ECHL
- Everblades Sign Defenseman Nick Schaus - Florida Everblades
- Forward Shawn McBride Loaned Back to Norfolk from Hartford - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Penn State Grad D Derian Hamilton Signs with Reading - Reading Royals
- Former Thunder Coach Promoted to NHL - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads, St. Luke's Go "Under The Sea" for Nickelodeon Night This Saturday - Idaho Steelheads
- Hunter Fejes Returns to Solar Bears from AHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- Maine's Elmer Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Jake Elmer Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Maine Mariners
- Rays Sign Defenseman Dylan Zink - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gillam Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Wichita Thunder
- Wichita's Gillam Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Planet Smoothie Introduces Solar Beary Blast Smoothie - Orlando Solar Bears
- Annual Teddy Bear Toss December 14th - Norfolk Admirals
- Ward Traded to Tulsa - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Gladiators Get AHL Goalie - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.