Former Thunder Coach Promoted to NHL

December 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condords and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that former Head Coach Derek Laxdal has been appointed as an assistant coach for the NHL's Dallas Stars.

Laxdal began his head coaching career with the Thunder in 2002-03, replacing Jim Latos midway through the season. The Stonewall, Manitoba native guided the Thunder to two-consecutive playoff appearances in the Central Hockey League and finished 87-58-8 during his two and a half years behind the bench.

He left the following season to take the reigns of the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and led them to a Kelly Cup in 2017. He went 219-108-35 during his tenure as head coach of Idaho.

Laxdal headed to the Western Hockey League in 2010 to become the Head Coach of the Edmonton Oil Kings and won the 2014 Memorial Cup. He spent four years there before being named as the Head Coach of the AHL's Texas Stars.

Prior to becoming a coach, he was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the eighth round (151st overall) of the 1984 NHL Draft. He spent parts of six NHL seasons with the Leafs and the New York Islanders, tallying 19 points (12g, 7a) in 67 career games. His professional career spanned 15 years, which included winning a Calder Cup in 1990 with the AHL's Springfield Indians.

The Thunder begins a four-game road trip starting tonight against the Allen Americans.

The Thunder are excited to be the host of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.