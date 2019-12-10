Everblades Sign Defenseman Nick Schaus

December 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Defenseman Nick Schaus

(Florida Everblades) Defenseman Nick Schaus(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have signed defenseman Nick Schaus, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Tuesday.

With more than 350 games of professional experience, Schaus will help add a veteran presence to the 'Blades defensive corps.

A 10th-year pro, Schaus has spent most of his professional career in Europe and has played in Europe in each of the last seven seasons. Schaus, 33, has seen action in 367 pro games since making his debut with the American Hockey League's Worcester Sharks at the end of the 2009-10 season.

Schaus, a Buffalo, New York, native, has notched 33 points (9g-24a) in 144 career AHL contests, while he has 22 points (6g-16a) in 36 career ECHL tilts. He has 131 points (30g-101a) in his pro career, which has included stops in the top pro circuits in Norway, Germany (DEL), Czech Republic and Russia (KHL).

Last season, Schaus split time between the KHL with HC Slovan Bratislava and the Czech Extraliga with HC Kometa Brno and HC Dynamo Pardubice. He tabbed a goal and an assist in 10 games in the KHL and seven assists in 31 total games in the Czech Extraliga.

One of Schaus' best seasons in Europe came in the 2016-17 campaign with HC Dynamo Pardubice in the Czech Extraliga. He led the league's defensemen in both assists (29) and points (36) that year.

Prior to turning pro, Schaus played four seasons with UMass-Lowell from 2006-10. He suited up in 148 games in his college career and played all four seasons with fellow 'Blades defenseman Jeremy Dehner. Schaus had 10 career goals and 65 points with the River Hawks.

The 'Blades start a three-game week with a Wednesday night matchup in Jacksonville against the Icemen. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

BLADES 365 MEMBERSHIPS

Blades 365 Memberships are still on sale for the 2019-20 season! Get great seat locations, big savings and exclusive year-round experiences with a full season, 24-game or 12-game Blades 365 Membership!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.