Everblades Sign Defenseman Nick Schaus
December 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have signed defenseman Nick Schaus, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Tuesday.
With more than 350 games of professional experience, Schaus will help add a veteran presence to the 'Blades defensive corps.
A 10th-year pro, Schaus has spent most of his professional career in Europe and has played in Europe in each of the last seven seasons. Schaus, 33, has seen action in 367 pro games since making his debut with the American Hockey League's Worcester Sharks at the end of the 2009-10 season.
Schaus, a Buffalo, New York, native, has notched 33 points (9g-24a) in 144 career AHL contests, while he has 22 points (6g-16a) in 36 career ECHL tilts. He has 131 points (30g-101a) in his pro career, which has included stops in the top pro circuits in Norway, Germany (DEL), Czech Republic and Russia (KHL).
Last season, Schaus split time between the KHL with HC Slovan Bratislava and the Czech Extraliga with HC Kometa Brno and HC Dynamo Pardubice. He tabbed a goal and an assist in 10 games in the KHL and seven assists in 31 total games in the Czech Extraliga.
One of Schaus' best seasons in Europe came in the 2016-17 campaign with HC Dynamo Pardubice in the Czech Extraliga. He led the league's defensemen in both assists (29) and points (36) that year.
Prior to turning pro, Schaus played four seasons with UMass-Lowell from 2006-10. He suited up in 148 games in his college career and played all four seasons with fellow 'Blades defenseman Jeremy Dehner. Schaus had 10 career goals and 65 points with the River Hawks.
The 'Blades start a three-game week with a Wednesday night matchup in Jacksonville against the Icemen. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
BLADES 365 MEMBERSHIPS
Blades 365 Memberships are still on sale for the 2019-20 season! Get great seat locations, big savings and exclusive year-round experiences with a full season, 24-game or 12-game Blades 365 Membership!
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Nick Schaus
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 10, 2019
- Austin Poganski Makes NHL Debut - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Add Forward Alex Rauter from Rapid City - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Transactions - December 10 - ECHL
- Everblades Sign Defenseman Nick Schaus - Florida Everblades
- Forward Shawn McBride Loaned Back to Norfolk from Hartford - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Penn State Grad D Derian Hamilton Signs with Reading - Reading Royals
- Former Thunder Coach Promoted to NHL - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads, St. Luke's Go "Under The Sea" for Nickelodeon Night This Saturday - Idaho Steelheads
- Hunter Fejes Returns to Solar Bears from AHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- Maine's Elmer Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Jake Elmer Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Maine Mariners
- Rays Sign Defenseman Dylan Zink - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gillam Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Wichita Thunder
- Wichita's Gillam Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Planet Smoothie Introduces Solar Beary Blast Smoothie - Orlando Solar Bears
- Annual Teddy Bear Toss December 14th - Norfolk Admirals
- Ward Traded to Tulsa - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Gladiators Get AHL Goalie - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Everblades Sign Defenseman Nick Schaus
- 'Blades Weekly: Teddy Bear Toss Highlights Start of Long Homestand
- Everblades Deal Defenseman Campbell to Allen Americans
- Just-In Time: 'Blades Rally Late to Upend Stingrays in OT
- Preview: Florida Searches for Series Split against South Carolina