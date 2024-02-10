Thunder Drop Series Finale in Florida, 3-1

ESTERO - The Florida Everblades defeated the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night, 3-1, in front of 7,648 at Hertz Arena.

Ryan Smith opened the scoring with his 19th of the year just 1:27 into the game on a breakaway. Brendan Less hit Smith with a long pass and his shot beat goaltender Cam Johnson over the left shoulder for the 1-0 lead. Less was credited with the only assist and Adirondack took the one-goal lead into the first intermission.

Late in the second period, Florida cashed in on a power play to tie the game at one goal apiece. After Jeremy Brodeur made the original save, Oliver Chau jammed the loose puck into the net for his 14th of the year from Bobo Carpenter and Luke Santerno. The goal came at 18:24 of the second period and the game was tied 1-1 to start the third.

Luke Santerno scored the eventual game-winning goal late in the third on a rebound after Jeremy Brodeur made the original save. The goal was Santerno's fifth of the year from Cam Darcy at 17:10 of the final frame for the 2-1 lead.

Bobo Carpenter scored an empty-net goal for the 3-1 win.

