Icemen Earn a Point in Overtime Loss at Orlando

February 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







ORLANDO, FL - Darik Angeli's goal 1:04 into overtime propelled the Orlando Solar Bears to a 2-1 win over the Jacksonville Icemen at the Kia Center Friday night. The Icemen's win streak ends at six games, but they do collect a point on the road and gain a point on first place Greenville.

The Icemen scored first in the period when captain Christopher Brown carried the puck into the zone and used a passing sequence with Connor Russell on the give-and-go. Brown immediately received the pass back and snapped it in the net for the game's first tally.

The Solar Bears tied the game in the second period when Tyler Bird tipped a shot form the point past Icemen goaltender Matt Vernon.

The Icemen dominated the third period posting 17 shots on net, but Orlando goaltender Brandon Halverson was sharp and turned aside all 17 shots to preserve the 1-1 score and forcer overtime.

In the extra session, Orlando's Mitchell Hoelscher broke down the wing and directed the pass across the low slot to Darik Angeli who snapped the game-winner high into the corner of the net to seal the 2-1 Solar Bears win. Orlando snaps a an 11-game winless streak, while the Icemen now extend their unbeaten / point streak to seven games. The second-place Icemen now pull within eight points of first place Greenville.

The Icemen play host to the Solar Bears on Saturday night at Vystar Arena for Cancer Awareness Night.

