ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

February 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Reading's Joseph Nardi has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #633, Reading at Wheeling, on Feb. 9.

Nardi is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized kicking incident at 19:19 of the third period.

Nardi will miss Reading's game at Wheeling tonight (Feb. 10).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

