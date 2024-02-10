K-Wings Down Walleye in OT, Take Season Series at Pink Ice Sellout

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (23-19-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, used perfect penalty killing, 27 Hunter Vorva saves, and two Josh Passolt goals to defeat the Toledo Walleye (27-9-4-5) at Wings Event Center Saturday, 3-2 in overtime.

The win gives Kalamazoo a 7-2-1-0 record against Toledo on the year. The K-Wings victory also clinched the season series over the Walleye for the first time since 2015-16 and was pulled off in front of 5,255 fans on Pink Ice.

With a perfect 1-for-1 performance, the Kalamazoo penalty kill extended its streak of games without a power play goal allowed to 11. The K-Wings improved to 34-for-34 on the PK since January 14 in front of a SRO sellout crowd.

Josh Passolt (17) called game with a wraparound dagger on the rush at the 1:59 mark of overtime. Jacob Nordqvist (4) hit Passolt with a stretch pass from his own zone while Erik Bradford (35) also assisted the goal. A crazy Hunter Vorva (9-6-0-0) blocker save moments before set the stage for the Passolt winner.

Passolt (16) opened the scoring at the 12:32 mark of the second by squeaking the puck past the goaltender on the rush. Passolt sprung himself by forcing a turnover in the neutral zone with an assist from David Keefer (23).

Toledo tied the game 1-1 at the 5:54 mark of the third.

Derek Daschke (10) put Kalamazoo back on top at the 10:48 mark with a tap-in from the blue paint. Daschke received the puck in the slot and hit Collin Adams (13) on the right post, who patiently held the puck long enough to move the defense before moving it back to Daschke. Luke Morgan (4) generated the odd-man opportunity by quickly carrying down the right side before hitting Daschke.

The Walleye pulled even with the extra attacker at the 18:23 mark to force overtime.

Vorva made 27 saves to pick up his third straight win and conceded fewer than two goals for the ninth consecutive appearance.

Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Toledo took the final shot total, 29-21.

The K-Wings are back in action Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST versus the Fort Wayne Komets (24-19-1-3) for $3 Friday at Wings Event Center.

