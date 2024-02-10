Royals Blanked by Nailers, Thornton Saves 31 in ECHL Debut, 3-0
February 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Wheeling, WV - The Reading Royals (17-21-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Wheeling Nailers (28-16-1-1), 3-0, on Saturday, February 10th at WesBanco Arena. Anson Thornton (0-1-0-0) suffered the loss in net for the Royals with 31 saves on 34 shots in his ECHL debut. Taylor Gauthier (17-11-0-1) earned the shutout win in net, his league leading third of the season for Wheeling with 25 saves.
The game remained scoreless at the end of the opening frame for both Reading and Wheeling. Reading had eight shots on goal. Reading failed to convert on the game's opening power play. Thornton saved all of Wheeling's 12 shots on goal.
Nailers vs. Royals 2/10/24 | Highlights
Wheeling broke the scoreless tie 29 seconds into the second period on their first power play of the game. Jordan Martel beat Thornton off of a rebound for his first of three goals in the game. Justin Addamo and Isaac Belliveau earned the helpers on Martel's team leading 22nd goal of the season. Reading outshot Wheeling 12 to 10 in this middle frame, however trailed at the end of 40 minutes, 1-0.
In the final frame of the series, at 4:51, Martel deposited a wrist shot past Thornton to extend Wheeling's lead, 2-0. Tanner Laderoute and Belliveau earned the assists. At 6:05, Martel netted his second hat trick of the season with another wrist shot snapped over Thornton's glove side. Justin Lee and Louis Roehl earned the helpers on Martel's hat trick goal. All three hat tricks against the Royals have come by a Wheeling skater (Martel (2), Jordan Frasca).
Taylor Gauthier turned aside all five shots faced in the third period to secure his fifth professional career shutout. The Royals suffered their fourth shutout of the season in the loss.
The Royals return home on Saturday, February 17th for their Reading Premium Night promotional game presented by SlyFox Beer! The home game will feature a pre-game Happy Hour (6-7 PM) and a pre-game photo opportunity with Slapshot in sec. 109 up until 6:15 p.m. presented by Albright College.
To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 10, 2024
- Oilers Respond With Dominant Win Over Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers Stave off Mariners' Comeback to Finish Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Cincinnati's Last-Second Goal Snaps Heartlanders' Point Streak - Iowa Heartlanders
- Thunder Holds Off Late Rally For Win Over Komets - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Blanked by Nailers, Thornton Saves 31 in ECHL Debut, 3-0 - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Down Walleye in OT, Take Season Series at Pink Ice Sellout - Kalamazoo Wings
- No Comeback Magic for Mariners in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- Cyclones Earn Gutsy Win Against Heartlanders - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Fall Short in Overtime Loss to Wings - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Fall to Ghost Pirates in Shootout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Drop Series Finale in Florida, 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Sargis Lifts Admirals Past Lions in Action-Packed Overtime Contest - Norfolk Admirals
- Lions Salvage A Point Against Admirals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Growlers Push Past Swamp Rabbits in Series Finale - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Growlers Stomp Swamp Rabbits 5-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Tulsa Oilers February 14 Game to be Rescheduled - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - February 10 - ECHL
- Wichita Closes Season-Series Tonight vs. Fort Wayne - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Acquire Kelly Bent from Wichita - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Notes: February 10 - Kansas City Mavericks at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Doubleheader Hockey Day Starting with Police vs. Fire at 5:00 PM - Allen Americans
- Gladiators Run out of Gas in Indy - Atlanta Gladiators
- Icemen Earn a Point in Overtime Loss at Orlando - Jacksonville Icemen
- Warm Recalled to San Jose; Bent Dealt to Orlando - Wichita Thunder
- Preview: Royals Conclude Season Series with Nailers in Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Americans Score Four Times in the First Period and Beat Tulsa 6-3 on Friday Night - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Blanked by Nailers, Thornton Saves 31 in ECHL Debut, 3-0
- Preview: Royals Conclude Season Series with Nailers in Wheeling
- Maier Saves 33, Royals Earn Point in OT Loss to Nailers, 2-1
- Royals Sign Forward Nick Fea to SPC
- Royals Take on Nailers for Back-To-Back Face-Offs in Wheeling