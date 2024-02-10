Oilers Respond With Dominant Win Over Americans
February 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
ALLEN, Texas - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Allen Americans 6-1 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Saturday night.
Blake McLaughlin scored his second goal in as many nights 13:39 into the action. The Anaheim Ducks-contracted forward's goal was the lone tally of the first period.
Kishaun Gervais popped a topshelf chance over Mark Sinclair 6:14 in the second, extending the Oilers lead to 2-0. Grant Hebert made it a one-goal game with his third of the week - a short-handed goal - 13:23 into the frame. Carson Focht responded just 22 seconds later, potting a two-on-one, power-play goal to put the Oilers back up by two. Alec Butcher closed the middle frame with a power-play rebound goal with 1:41 left on the period clock.
Butcher added his second of the night 2:03 past the halfway point of the final period, putting the Oilers up 5-1. Jarod Hilderman closed the score 6-1 with a career-high fourth goal of the season on a rebound blast with five minutes remaining in the game.
Due to mechanical issues at the BOK Center, Wednesday Feb. 14 game against the Kansas City Mavericks has been postponed to a later date. The Oilers host the Americans for their fourth consecutive battle on Friday, Feb. 16 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.
