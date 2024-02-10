Game Day Preview: Doubleheader Hockey Day Starting with Police vs. Fire at 5:00 PM

Grant Hebert of the Allen Americans scores against the Tulsa Oilers

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the second game of a three-game series against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:10 PM CST. The Americans lead the season series 4-2-1. The Americans are 2-1 in Allen against Tulsa this season.

Allen Americans Tonight:

First Game: Allen Police vs. Allen Fire, 5:00 PM CST

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Next Home Game: 2/14/24 vs. Wichita, 7:10 PM CST

First Period Outburst: The Americans jumped on the Tulsa Oilers in the first period outscoring them 4-1 after twenty minutes of play. Grant Hebert scored the first two goals of the game on just three shots. Colby McAuley (22) and Bennett MacArthur (6) had the other two first period goals. The four first period goals match the most in a period this season and the most first period goals this year. The Americans outshot Tulsa 17-10 in the opening frame. Following the first period tie, the closest the Oilers would get the remainder of the game was three goals. The six goals scored by Allen was the second highest output of the season. The Americans scored seven goals in a win over Rapid City on December 22, 2023. Both teams scored on the power play. The Americans went 1-for-4, while the Oilers were 1-for-2. After losing four straight games, the Americans have won back-to-back games for the first time since January 10th. The Oilers outshot the Americans 27-to-19 over the final two periods of play.

Walker on the power play: Johnny Walker scored the only power play goal on Friday night, as the Americans went 1-for-4 with the man advantage. The power is eighth overall at 22.3 %. Colby McAuley leads the ECHL with 11 power play goals.

Shorthanded Nightmare: The Americans gave up their eighth shorthanded goal of the season on Friday night. The eight given up is the second most in the league. Newfoundland and Orlando have given up nine each.

Head-to-Head against Tulsa: The Americans are 5-2-1 against Tulsa in the season series. The Americans are 3-1 against the Oilers at CUTX Event Center. Allen has won two in a row in the season series. Colby McAuley leads the way for Allen against Tulsa this season with 12 points (7 goals and 5 assists).

Costantini 2-0 on the homestand: Americans rookie netminder Marco Costantini started his seventh straight game on Friday night picking up the win. He stopped 34 of 37 Tulsa shots. He improved to 3-2-1-1 on the season.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans

Home: 9-11-0-0

Away: 11-12-2-1

Overall: 20-23-2-1

Last 10: 3-5-1-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (22) Colby McAuley

Assists: (33) Hank Crone

Points: (48) Hank Crone

+/-: (+13) Blake Murray

PIM's: (118) Mikael Robidoux

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 14-9-3-0

Away: 7-10-1-1

Overall: 21-19-4-1

Last 10: 5-3-1-1

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (16) Eddie Matsushima

Assists: (25) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (36) Kyle Crnkovic

+/-: (+14) Eddie Matsushima

PIM's (46) Mike McKee

