Growlers Stomp Swamp Rabbits 5-1

February 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers stomped the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5-1 on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Josh Mckechney opened the scoring for the Swamp Rabbits four minutes into the opening frame to give Greenville a 1-0 lead at the break.

Isaac Johnson scored mid-way through the middle frame to tie the game at one a piece.

With 2:40 remaining in the second Growlers defensemen, Joe Gatenby, gave Newfoundland a 2-1 lead heading into the third and final frame.

Growlers forward, Isaac Johnson, potted two more goals in the final frame to secure his hat-trick and Joe Gatenby scored his second of the night leading to a 5-1 victory for Newfoundland.

Quick Hits

Newfoundland get 6 out of 6 total points in this three-game series against Greenville.

Isaac Johnson had his third hat-trick of the season.

Tyler Weiss had two assists in the win.

The Growlers play again on Saturday, February 17th against the Reading Royals at the Santander Arena.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - I. Johnson

2. NFL - T. Weiss

3. NFL - J. Gatenby

