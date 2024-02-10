Growlers Stomp Swamp Rabbits 5-1
February 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers stomped the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5-1 on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Josh Mckechney opened the scoring for the Swamp Rabbits four minutes into the opening frame to give Greenville a 1-0 lead at the break.
Isaac Johnson scored mid-way through the middle frame to tie the game at one a piece.
With 2:40 remaining in the second Growlers defensemen, Joe Gatenby, gave Newfoundland a 2-1 lead heading into the third and final frame.
Growlers forward, Isaac Johnson, potted two more goals in the final frame to secure his hat-trick and Joe Gatenby scored his second of the night leading to a 5-1 victory for Newfoundland.
Quick Hits
Newfoundland get 6 out of 6 total points in this three-game series against Greenville.
Isaac Johnson had his third hat-trick of the season.
Tyler Weiss had two assists in the win.
The Growlers play again on Saturday, February 17th against the Reading Royals at the Santander Arena.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - I. Johnson
2. NFL - T. Weiss
3. NFL - J. Gatenby
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 10, 2024
- Walleye Fall Short in Overtime Loss to Wings - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Fall to Ghost Pirates in Shootout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Drop Series Finale in Florida, 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Sargis Lifts Admirals Past Lions in Action-Packed Overtime Contest - Norfolk Admirals
- Lions Salvage A Point Against Admirals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Growlers Push Past Swamp Rabbits in Series Finale - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Growlers Stomp Swamp Rabbits 5-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Tulsa Oilers February 14 Game to be Rescheduled - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - February 10 - ECHL
- Wichita Closes Season-Series Tonight vs. Fort Wayne - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Acquire Kelly Bent from Wichita - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Notes: February 10 - Kansas City Mavericks at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Doubleheader Hockey Day Starting with Police vs. Fire at 5:00 PM - Allen Americans
- Gladiators Run out of Gas in Indy - Atlanta Gladiators
- Icemen Earn a Point in Overtime Loss at Orlando - Jacksonville Icemen
- Warm Recalled to San Jose; Bent Dealt to Orlando - Wichita Thunder
- Preview: Royals Conclude Season Series with Nailers in Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Americans Score Four Times in the First Period and Beat Tulsa 6-3 on Friday Night - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Stomp Swamp Rabbits 5-1
- Growlers Dump Swamp Rabbits 6-2
- Series Preview: February 8-10 vs. Greenville
- Growlers Lose 4-3 in Shootout to Fuel
- Growlers Fight Off Fuel 6-3