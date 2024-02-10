Cincinnati's Last-Second Goal Snaps Heartlanders' Point Streak

Coralville, Iowa - The Heartlanders' five-game points streak ended in a 2-1 defeat against the Cincinnati Cyclones Saturday at Xtream Arena.

Cincinnati's Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm scored the game-winning goal in the last four seconds of the closing frame taking the lead and cementing the victory.

Hunter Jones made 30 saves for the Heartlanders.

The Cyclones outshot the Heartlanders, 13-7, during a scoreless first period.

Will Calverley opened up the scoring 8:31 into the second period, bouncing the puck into the goal off of the right pad of Rylan Parenteau. Jake Durflinger and Adam Goodsir assisted the goal. Cincinnati answered two minutes later with a goal from Nick Isaacson. Jalen Smereck and Mike Ferraro were credited with the assists.

Parenteau made 27 saves for the Cyclones in victory.

The Heartlanders are home for Valentine's Day on Wed., Feb. 14 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Indy, a perfect last-minute gift to take your loved ones to the game. On Friday, Feb. 16 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Indy, it's Star Wars Night at Xtream Arena. Celebrate with characters on the concourse.

The Heartlanders oppose Indy again on Sat., Feb. 17 at 6:05 p.m. for Blackout Night, presented by DASH Auctions. The Heartlanders will have a glow banger giveaway to the first 1,500 fans. Wear black to the game, and the team will wear special blackout jerseys that will be available for auction on the DASH Auctions app.

Iowa completes a seven-game road trip vs. Wichita on Wed., Feb. 21 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Wichita, featuring $5 kids tickets for fans 18 and younger (with the purchase of an adult ticket).

Join the fun at Xtream Arena in the 2023-24 season

Here are some of the best options to make sure you experience the family-friendly entertainment of Heartlanders Hockey at Xtream Arena this season!

Flex Plans: Enjoy the service, savings and game dates that work best for you! Flex plans include "any game" ticket vouchers that are good for any home game during the 2023-24 regular season.

18-game plans: With more than half the home season remaining, join us with an 18-game ticket plan, including the many perks, savings and advantages of being a half-season member.

12-game plans: Grab tickets to your favorite 12 games! 12-game plans include savings on individually-priced tickets!

Group Tickets: Make a big impact with your group and spend an evening with the Heartlanders. Starting at a special rate of $15/Ticket. A group comprises 10 or more people and is perfect for parties, families, co-workers, clients and more.

