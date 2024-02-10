Americans Score Four Times in the First Period and Beat Tulsa 6-3 on Friday Night

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, defeated the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night 6-3 in front of a packed house of 6,007 at CUTX Event Center.

Grant Hebert scored a pair of first period goals, his fifth and sixth of the season all part of a four-goal opening period. Colby McAuley (22) and Bennett MacArthur (6) also added first period goals.

"It was almost a perfect opening period," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "The only blemish on the scorecard was the shorthanded goal we gave up but took the lead back less than thirty seconds later."

After the brief tie Tulsa never got any closer than three goals. The Americans won the game by that three- goal cushion.

Marco Costantini won his second straight start stopping 34 of 37 Tulsa shots. After dropping four in a row, the Americans have won two straight.

" We put together a solid effort tonight," said Americans forward Grant Hebert. "We play so much better with the lead. We need to come out with that same start tomorrow night."

Tulsa outshot the Americans 37-36 for the game and 27-19 over the final two periods. Bennett MacArthur led the team with five shots on goal.

"The crowd was amazing tonight," said MacArthur. The building was electric."

The Americans and Oilers wrap up the three-game series on Saturday night. Join us for doubleheader hockey as the annual Police vs. Fire game opens the action at 5:00 PM. One admission for both games. TICKETS!

Three Stars:

1. ALN - G. Hebert

2. ALN - M. Costantini

3. ALN - C. McAuley

