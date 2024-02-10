No Comeback Magic for Mariners in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA - Despite a second consecutive late comeback bid, the Maine Mariners fell a goal short in a 3-2 loss to the Worcester Railers on Saturday night at DCU Center. William Provost and Chase Zieky scored in the third period as the Mariners attempted to rally from a two-goal deficit.

After a scoreless first period, the Railers finally broke the 0-0 tie at 5:52 of the second period. Artyom Kulakov cruised down the slot, took a feed from Ashton Calder, and beat Shane Starrett stick side to give the Railers the lead. With less than five minutes remaining in the period, a shorthanded goal by Anthony Repaci doubled the Worcester lead to 2-0.

The Mariners finally got on the board at 12:57 of the third when William Provost beat John Muse with a wrister from the top of the left circle, giving Provost goals in back-to-back games. In the final minutes, the Mariners were set up with a good chance to tie the game after a high-sticking penalty to Worcester's Trevor Cosgrove gave them a 6-on-4. Railers forward Jake Pivonka put a wrench in the comeback effort with a long empty net goal at 18:54. The Mariners quickly responded 23 seconds later on a rebound goal by Chase Zieky, but that's as close as they'd get.

Shane Starrett stopped 28 of 30 shots, while Muse turned aside 26 of 28. The VIP Rivalry Cup is now tied at three games a piece with four meetings left.

The Mariners (19-20-5-0) are back on home ice next weekend, hosting the Norfolk Admirals in a $3 Deweys "Threekend", Feb. 16, 17, and 18. Theme nights include Ninja Turtles Night, Wild Blueberries Night (specialty jerseys), and Pride Night (plus a postgame open skate). Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Only limited tickets are available for Saturday's Wild Blueberries Night. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

