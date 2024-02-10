Gladiators Run out of Gas in Indy

Indianapolis, IN. The Atlanta Gladiators (16-28-2-0) found themselves in a back-and-forth affair with the Indy Fuel (24-17-4-0) as they tied the game up three times before ultimately falling 6-4 Friday evening at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

First Star: Cameron Hillis (IND) - 2 goals, 1 assist

Second Star: Kyle Maksimovich (IND) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Third Star: Colin Bilek (IND) - 1 goal, 1 assist

The Fuel opened the scoring just five-minutes into the first period courtesy of Colin Bilek to lead 1-0 (5:28).

Atlanta pulled even late in the first period to tie the game up 1-1 (16:10). Reece Vitelli fired a point shot on net, and despite the shot being blocked, Griffin Luce spun around, and fired a turn-around shot into the net for his second goal of the season.

Indy pulled ahead just seconds into the second period as Kyle Maksimovich scored to make it 2-1 (0:39).

The Gladiators responded just over three-minutes later to knot the game up 2-2 (3:36). Carson Gicewicz found space in the offensive zone and fired home his sixth of the season, and first goal, in his second game since returning from the AHL.

Indy re-gained their lead just two-minutes later as Cameron Hillis made it a 3-2 game (5:23).

Atlanta responded once again 40-seconds later to tie the game up 3-3 (6:09). Brendan Hoffmann exploded past multiple Indy Fuel players before sending a beautiful shot into the net for his third goal of the year.

A determined Fuel team pulled ahead 4-3 just over-two minutes later courtesy of Cam Bakker to make it a 4-3 score (8:02).

Cameron Hillis scored his second goal of the night early in the third period to give Indy their first two-goal lead of the night 5-3 (3:41).

Brett Bulmer added a power play goal for Indy midway through the third period to make the score 6-3 (11:53).

Atlanta cut their deficit to two-goals late as they trimmed the score to 6-4 (17:51). Reece Vitelli shoveled a loose puck into the Indy net to pick up his seventh goal of the year.

Zach Driscoll made 24 saves on 28 shots in the win for Indy, meanwhile, Brad Barone allowed six goals on 32 shots in the loss for Atlanta.

