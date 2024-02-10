ECHL Transactions - February 10
February 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 10, 2024:
Allen:
Add Mark Sinclair, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Marco Costantini, G placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Spencer Kennedy, F activated from reserve
Delete Jay Powell, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Colton Kalezic, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Vaive, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from Injured Reserve
Greenville:
Add Mark Louis, D activated from reserve
Delete Lordanthony Grissom, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve
Add Colton Kehler, F activated from reserve
Delete Bailey Conger, F placed on reserve
Delete William Knierim, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Andrew Perrott, D assigned by Rockford
Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve
Add Chase Lang, F activated from reserve
Delete D.J. King, D placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Martin, F placed on reserve
Delete Zach Jordan, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Newfoundland:
Add Daniel Cadigan, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Luke Cavallin, G activated from reserve
Delete Vyacheslav Peksa, G placed on reserve
Delete James Melindy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)
Orlando:
Add Kelly Bent, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Add Jake Stevens, D activated from reserve
Delete Anton Malmstrom, D placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Mahshie, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)
Savannah:
Add Carson MacKinnon, F activated from reserve
Delete Bear Hughes, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Jared Power, F activated from reserve
Delete Dallas Comeau, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Josh Wesley, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Wichita:
Add Ky Nixon, G added as EBUG
Add Quinn Preston, F activated from reserve
Delete Kobe Walker, F placed on reserve
Delete Beck Warm, G recalled by San Jose (AHL)
