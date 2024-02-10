ECHL Transactions - February 10

February 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 10, 2024:

Allen:

Add Mark Sinclair, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Marco Costantini, G placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Spencer Kennedy, F activated from reserve

Delete Jay Powell, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Colton Kalezic, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Vaive, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Greenville:

Add Mark Louis, D activated from reserve

Delete Lordanthony Grissom, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve

Add Colton Kehler, F activated from reserve

Delete Bailey Conger, F placed on reserve

Delete William Knierim, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Andrew Perrott, D assigned by Rockford

Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve

Add Chase Lang, F activated from reserve

Delete D.J. King, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Martin, F placed on reserve

Delete Zach Jordan, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Newfoundland:

Add Daniel Cadigan, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Luke Cavallin, G activated from reserve

Delete Vyacheslav Peksa, G placed on reserve

Delete James Melindy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)

Orlando:

Add Kelly Bent, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Add Jake Stevens, D activated from reserve

Delete Anton Malmstrom, D placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Mahshie, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)

Savannah:

Add Carson MacKinnon, F activated from reserve

Delete Bear Hughes, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Jared Power, F activated from reserve

Delete Dallas Comeau, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Josh Wesley, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Wichita:

Add Ky Nixon, G added as EBUG

Add Quinn Preston, F activated from reserve

Delete Kobe Walker, F placed on reserve

Delete Beck Warm, G recalled by San Jose (AHL)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.