Sargis Lifts Admirals Past Lions in Action-Packed Overtime Contest

February 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - Coming off a thrilling victory against the Lions last night, the Norfolk Admirals returned to the ice for the second night of the Suffolk 'City Series' weekend. In an impressive display, Gehrett Sargis scored the game-winning goal in overtime, allowing the Admirals to overcome the Lions in a highly engaging Saturday night game.

Yaniv Perets delivered another impressive performance that played a significant role in securing the victory. Perets made 33 saves out of 36 shots, contributing significantly to the Admirals' success.

During the opening period, the pace of play was dominated by Trois-Rivières. At the seven-minute mark of the period, Norfolk's Josh McDougall scored the first goal of the game. However, the goal was disallowed due to a kicking motion on the play. Following the decision on the ice, the Admirals were unable to create any shots on goal until the latter part of the opening 20 minutes.

Despite being outshot by the Lions 16-5 in the period, McDougall redeemed himself by scoring a goal with four minutes left. As Norfolk faced a penalty kill, Brandon Osmundson forced a turnover and made a quick dash up the ice before passing the puck to McDougall for a short-handed goal that electrified the Scope. The lone goal of the period gave Norfolk the upper hand after 20 minutes of play.

In the second period of the game, Trois-Rivières displayed a strong forecheck that continued to persist. Danny Katic managed to add to their advantage just 35 seconds into the period, after Denis Smirnov found him back-door, increasing their lead by two goals.

The score remained the same until the halfway mark when the Lions managed to get on the board. Anthony Beauregard gained possession of the puck after an Admirals turnover, skated down the ice, and managed to beat Perets through the five-hole.

As a result of the goal, hostilities increased, as Osmundson got into a post-whistle scuffle with a Lion, which brought the energy out of the Scope. In the middle frame, the Norfolk team managed to outshoot Trois-Rivières 11-10 and maintained their one-goal advantage.

During the final 20 minutes of the game, both teams intensified their gameplay as they struggled for dominance. Throughout the first half of the third period, the score remained unchanged, with the Lions maintaining superior forecheck. However, with only four minutes left in the game, Mathieu Roy, the captain of the team, sprinted off the bench and slid into the slot, where he aimed and fired his shot past Joe Vrbetic, thus raising the score to 3-1.

After Roy's goal, Trois-Rivières retaliated with a goal of their own, as Nicolas Guay scored just 27 seconds later. This score remained unchanged until the final seconds of the game, during which Norfolk tried desperately to fend off the late pressure but ultimately gave up the tying goal. The fans at Norfolk Scope were thrilled as Cedric Montminy scored back-door and tied the game. The contest was not decided even after 60 minutes of play.

In overtime, Gehrett Sargis lifted the Admirals past the Lions 4-3 in an exciting Saturday night contest, firing his shot past Vrbetic and sending the fans home a happy bunch.

The win earned the Norfolk team another two points, increasing their total points and securing second place in the ECHL North Division.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - G. Sargis (Game-winning goal, +1)

2. NOR - M. Roy (1 goal, +2)

3. TR - A. Beauregard (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

What's Next

The Norfolk Admirals will hit the road next weekend for a three-in-three series against the Maine Mariners. The puck drop for game one on Friday night is slated for 7:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.