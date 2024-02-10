Tulsa Oilers February 14 Game to be Rescheduled

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers and BOK Center announced Saturday that due to unforeseen ice making mechanical failures at the BOK Center, the Oilers' Valentine's Game on Wednesday, Feb. 14 against the Kansas City Mavericks has been postponed to a date to be announced later.

Friday, Feb. 16's game against the Allen Americans is still scheduled as normal.

The Oilers are contacting fans who have purchased a Valentine's Package with updates.

Standard tickets to the game will be good for the rescheduled game date to be announced later.

Fans can call and text the team at 918-632-7825 with questions or concerns.

