Warm Recalled to San Jose; Bent Dealt to Orlando

Wichita Thunder goaltender Beck Warm

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced two separate transactions today.

Goaltender Beck Warm has been recalled by the Barracuda.

Forward Kelly Bent has been traded to Orlando for future considerations.

Warm makes his second trip up to San Jose this season. He is 6-11-1 in 18 games with a 4.34 goals-against average and .872 save percentage. Last year, he won 28 games for the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Wichita remains at home tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. to face Fort Wayne.

