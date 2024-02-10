Cyclones Earn Gutsy Win Against Heartlanders

CORALVILLE, IA - The Cyclones skated past the Heartlanders 2-1 Saturday night inside Xtream Arena. With the win, Cincinnati improves to 4-2-1-0 against Iowa this season.

* After a scoreless first period, Scott Kirton injected some energy into the 'Clones when he took off the mitts and dropped Iowa's Chris Lype. The Heartlanders' Jake Durflinger got credit for the icebreaker off a broken play by the side of Rylan Parenteau. Just minutes later, Cincinnati responded when winning an offensive zone faceoff. Jalen Smereck walked the blue line before shooting a wrister off Nick Isaacson's stick in the slot to tie the game 1-1.

* Cincinnati killed off two minor penalties in the late stages of the 3rd and set up an offensive zone faceoff in the final ten seconds. Panwar won the draw, Polino touched it back to Bjørgvik-Holm who sniped it past Hunter Jones for the 2-1 win. Rylan Parenteau finished with 27 saves in the victory.

Up next, Cincinnati returns home to host Toledo this Friday February 16th at 7:35pm ET. The first 3,000 fans will receive a Cyclones crossbody bag upon entrance to the Heritage Bank Center.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

