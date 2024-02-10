Wichita Closes Season-Series Tonight vs. Fort Wayne

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, finishes its regular-season series at home tonight at 7:05 p.m. against Fort Wayne.

On Thursday, the Thunder had a two-goal lead after the first period, but the Komets fought back and won the contest in overtime, 4-3.

Both teams were off on Friday night. Wichita sits in seventh place in the Mountain Division with 33 points. Fort Wayne is tied for third in the Central Division with 52 points.

The Thunder have played the least amount of games in the division, but are 10 points out of a playoff spot if the season were to end today.

Jay Dickman recorded his 18th goal of the season on Thursday night. He also netted his 10th power play marker, which is good for second in the league in that category.

Jeremy Masella opened the scoring on Thursday night with his fourth goal of the season. He has already set new career-highs in goals and points.

Jason Pineo tallied his seventh goal of the season on Thursday. He has goals in back-to-back games and goals in three of his last four outings.

Trevor Gorsuch made 47 saves on Thursday. He has seen 50 or more shots in back-to-back games. Gorsuch stopped 50 shots on Sunday against Kansas City.

Brayden Watts and Jake Wahlin are both nearing 200 ECHL games. Watts sits at 198 entering the week while Wahlin is at 189 games played in the ECHL.

The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 12-3-2. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 1-21-5.

THUNDERBOLTS...Peter Bates is tied for seventh in scoring with 48 points...Xavier Pouliot is tied for first among rookies with 27 minor penalties and third among rookies with 79 penalty minutes...Dillon Boucher is tied for first among rookies with six major penalties....Ryan Finnegan is second among rookies in shooting percentage (22.2%)...Wichita is 7-6-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 7-3-3 when leading after one...Wichita is 9-2-3 when leading after two...

KOMETS NOTES - Jack Dugan is fourth in scoring with 51 points, second in goals with 38 and fourth in penalty minutes (115)...Morgan Adams-Moisan is first in shooting percentage (37.5%)...Tyler Parks is third in saves (793)...Ture Linden is third in rookie scoring with 44 points...

