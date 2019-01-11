Thunder Closes Road Trip Tonight in Allen

Allen, TX - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, concludes a five-game road trip tonight with another meeting against the Allen Americans.

The Thunder are looking to break a five-game winless streak after losing in overtime last Saturday night in Utah by the final of 4-3. Allen lost its last contest to Tulsa, 2-0.

Wichita is tied for fourth place with Kansas City with 38 points. Allen is in seventh place with 20 points. Allen hasn't played since last Friday night. Wichita continues its heavy Mountain Division schedule. In fact, the Thunder plays their next 14 games against division rivals before a meeting with Indy on February 16th.

Stuart Skinner has started 14-straight games in net for the Thunder. He is second in the league in minutes played by a goaltender (1,532). Keoni Texeira continues to be a catalyst for the Thunder on the power play. He is first in the league in power play assists (19) and tied for first in power play points (19).

Zach Pochiro leads the Americans with 33 points (17g, 16a) while Spencer Asuchak has 28 (12g, 16a). Steven Iacobellis leads the Thunder with 41 points (11g, 30a) while Ralph Cuddemi is in second with 29 (16g, 13a).

