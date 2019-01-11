Gardiner Records Gordie Howe Hat Trick But K-Wings Fall in Shootout

January 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo, MI. - The K-Wings picked up a point but fell 4-3 in the skills competition Friday night to Brampton.

Reid Gardiner extended his league long point streak to 15-games with a first period tally. He also notched a Gordie Howe hat trick (goal, assist, fight) becoming the first K-Wing to do that this season. Chris Collins recorded his sixth straight multi-point game. Tanner Sorenson also extended his point-streak to nine games.

A pair of power play goals highlighted the opening period. Reid Gardiner got the home side on the board with his 17th goal of the season just 7:20 into the first period. The forward continued his league high 15-game point streak wristing a shot low near side past Etienne Marcoux, to give the home side the 1-0. Just over midway through the period the Beast knotted the game up. Artur Tianulin collected a rebound and shoveled the puck to the back of the net, tying the game. With a power play late in the period the Beast took advantage, taking the lead. As time wound down, Matt Petgrave wristed a point-shot through traffic and past Jake Hildebrand, beating the K-Wing goaltender with 2.1 seconds left in the period.

Trailing by one the K-Wings scored each of the next two goals to take a lead late in the middle frame. Chris Collins roofed a shot from below the dot, sending it past Marcoux to tie the game at 2-2. Five minutes later Tanner Sorenson swatted a rebound out of mid-air into the back of the net, giving the K-Wings the 3-2 lead. In the final minute of the period the Beast struck again as Jordan Henry lifted a back-hand past Hildebrand, to tie the game with just 0:25 left in the period.

After a scoreless third period the teams headed to the extra frame tied at 3-3. In the overtime the K-Wins out shot the Beast 4-3 but were unable to solve Marcoux again as the teams headed to a shoot-out. After both teams scored in the opening round of the shootout the K-Wings were unable to score again as Marcoux stopped four of five skaters in the skills competition. Tied in the bottom of the fifth round Daniel Ciampini scored the game-winning goal for the Beast, as they skated out with the shootout victory, 4-3.

Hildebrand stopped 23 of 26 shots in the loss, while Marcoux stopped 32 of 35 shots.

Kalamazoo Wings single game and half season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.