Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals

January 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Norfolk Admirals

VENUE: Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, Va.

DATE: Friday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (17-15-3-0) take on the Norfolk Admirals (15-18-2-2) for the second of three games this week. Tonight's match will officially mark Orlando reaching the halfway point of the 2018-19 campaign as the team will play in its 36th game of the season. The Solar Bears hold a three-point lead on the Admirals for fourth place in the South Division standings.

EVER-CHANGING ROSTER: Through 35 games played this season, the Solar Bears have dressed a total of 41 different players who have seen ice time in games, due to various injuries, call-ups and trades that have affected the lineup. That figure is tied for the third-most of any team in the ECHL as of today. By comparison, last season's squad used a total of 45 players.

TAMMELA ADDS TO TOTALS AGAINST ADMIRALS: Jonne Tammela notched his seventh goal of the season in the second period in Wednesday's battle with the Admirals. The forward has added to his team-leading totals against Norfolk, with four points (2g-2a) through three games.

SCORING FIRST AND BUILDING A LEAD CRITICAL: Both the Solar Bears and Admirals have very similar patterns for success this season. Orlando is 11-2-1-0 when scoring first, while Norfolk is 11-5-0-1. The Solar Bears are also 13-0-0-0 when leading after two periods, while the Admirals are 10-0-0-0 in the same scenario.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears conclude their three-game set against the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope. The Solar Bears return home to host the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday. Fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for the game.

