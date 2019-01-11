Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals
January 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Norfolk Admirals
VENUE: Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, Va.
DATE: Friday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.
WATCH: ECHL.TV
LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr
TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (17-15-3-0) take on the Norfolk Admirals (15-18-2-2) for the second of three games this week. Tonight's match will officially mark Orlando reaching the halfway point of the 2018-19 campaign as the team will play in its 36th game of the season. The Solar Bears hold a three-point lead on the Admirals for fourth place in the South Division standings.
EVER-CHANGING ROSTER: Through 35 games played this season, the Solar Bears have dressed a total of 41 different players who have seen ice time in games, due to various injuries, call-ups and trades that have affected the lineup. That figure is tied for the third-most of any team in the ECHL as of today. By comparison, last season's squad used a total of 45 players.
TAMMELA ADDS TO TOTALS AGAINST ADMIRALS: Jonne Tammela notched his seventh goal of the season in the second period in Wednesday's battle with the Admirals. The forward has added to his team-leading totals against Norfolk, with four points (2g-2a) through three games.
SCORING FIRST AND BUILDING A LEAD CRITICAL: Both the Solar Bears and Admirals have very similar patterns for success this season. Orlando is 11-2-1-0 when scoring first, while Norfolk is 11-5-0-1. The Solar Bears are also 13-0-0-0 when leading after two periods, while the Admirals are 10-0-0-0 in the same scenario.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears conclude their three-game set against the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope. The Solar Bears return home to host the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday. Fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for the game.
2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:
The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.
2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:
Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.
2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:
Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 11, 2019
- ECHL Transactions - January 11 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kansas City - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grizzlies in Wheeling Tonight - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Closes Road Trip Tonight in Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals, January 11, 2019 - Norfolk Admirals
- Officials Named for 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Nailers vs. Grizzlies Game Day Snap Shot, January 11 - Wheeling Nailers
- Bajkov Recalled to AHL Springfield by Florida Panthers - Florida Everblades
- Game Day: Royals Defense Looks for Continued Mastery at Manchester - Reading Royals
- Game Day: Home Portion of 2019 Kicks off Friday Night vs. Brampton - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.