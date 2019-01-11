Power and O'Brien Push Growlers Past Thunder
January 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
Every player from Newfoundland recorded a point as the Newfoundland Growlers extended their winning streak to four games in 6-3 decision over the Adirondack Thunder Friday night at Mile One Centre.
Marcus Power opened the scoring at 8:30 of the opening frame taking a cross-ice feed from Zach O'Brien and roofing it over Dillon Kelley's blocker for a 1-0 Growlers lead. Power followed that up under three minutes later by scoring his second of the night off a nice deke tight to the net making it a 2-0 game.
Hudson Elynuik continued the first-period rout banking a shot off a Thunder defenceman at 14:01 of the opening frame and Derian Plouffe added another with 3:30 left in the first period ending Dillon Kelley's night after allowing four goals on eight shots.
Zach O'Brien extended the lead to 5-0 at 9:31 of the second period, but just 25 seconds later James Henry got the Thunder on the board.
Matt Salhany cut the Thunder's deficit to three at 12:13 of the second period cleaning up a scramble in front of the net making it a 5-2 game despite Eric Levine's plea for goaltender interference.
The Thunder made it a two-goal game just 1:12 into the final frame off the stick of Dylan Walchuk, but Giorgio Estephan stopped the bleeding and got the Growlers back on the scoreboard ripping home his 14th of the season at 9:52 of the third period giving the Growlers a 6-3 lead which held up as the final score.
Quick Hits
The Growlers had more goals in the first period (4) than the Thunder had shots (3)
Marcus Power extended his goal streak to five games
The three stars were 3 - A. Gudbranson (NFL), 2 - Z. O'Brien (NFL) and 1 - M. Power (NFL)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers wrap up their January homestand with a rematch tomorrow against the Adirondack Thunder. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com.
