Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals, January 11, 2019

January 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Who: Norfolk Admirals (15-18-2-2, 34 pts) vs. Orlando Solar Bears (17-15-3-0, 37 pts)

Where: Norfolk Scope Arena

When: 7:00 p.m.

Regular Season Series: Norfolk Leads 2-0-1

All-Time Series: Orlando leads 9-6-3

About Tonight's Game: Tonight's ECHL South Division match-up features the Norfolk Admirals and the Orlando Solar Bears. The two teams continue their pivotal three-game set this week at Scope. Norfolk grabbed a 5-2 victory in the first game on Wednesday to pull within three points of the fourth place Solar Bears. With the win, the Admirals jumped the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to hold fifth place in the division.

About the Admirals: With a three-point performance on Wednesday, forward Ben Duffy is now tied for the team lead in scoring with Taylor Cammarata with 29 points. Duffy has recorded points in each of the past three games totaling five points during this stretch.... Darik Angeli recorded a goal and an assist on Wednesday and has garnered points in eight of his last 12 games....Defenseman Don Olivieri recorded a goal and an assist with a +3 rating in his return to the Admirals on Wednesday.

Admirals Team Leaders

Points: Taylor Cammarata, Ben Duffy (29)

Goals: Taylor Cammarata, Luke Nogard (12)

Assists: Jalen Smereck (23)

Plus/Minus: Cody Smith (+3)

Penalty Minutes: Jacob Graves (66)

Power Play Goals: TJ Melancon (5)

Shorthanded Goals: Domenic Alberga** (3)

Shots: TJ Melancon (111)

Wins: Ty Reichenbach (9)

Save %: Merrick Madsen (0.928)

GAA: Merrick Madsen (2.60)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

About the Solar Bears: With an assist on Wednesday, Mathieu Foget continues to remain hot recording at least one point in eight of his last nine games. Foget leads the Solar Bears with 24 points .... Mitch Hults scored on Wednesday and now has four points in the last two games....Jonne Tammela leads the Solar Bears with four points (2g, 2a) against the Admirals this season.

Solar Bears Team Leaders

Points: Mathieu Foget (24)

Goals: Mathieu Foget (10)

Assists: Brent Pedersen ** (15)

Plus/Minus: Several tied (+5)

Penalty Minutes: Mike Monfredo (108)

Power Play Goals: Mitch Hults (3)

Shorthanded Goals: Hunter Fejes** (3)

Shots: Mathieu Foget (77)

Wins: Corbin Boes (6)

Save %: Corbin Boes, Charlie Millen (.892)

GAA: Charlie Millen (3.53)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Saturday, January 12, vs, Orlando, 7:00 p.m. -- Sci-Fi /Zombie Night. Dress up as your favorite sci-fi character, or zombie! In addition, Come early to watch ODU and Regent University battle it out on Scope Ice at 1:00 p.m. The event is part of a fundraiser to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. A ticket to Saturday's Admirals game will get you into the ODU-Regent game for free!

Coming Soon: Pink in the Rink presented by Cavalier Auto Group, takes place on Saturday, January 19 against Jacksonville. The game will be played on pink ice and the team will wear pink jerseys. Wear your pink to help us raise awareness for breast cancer prevention and research. There will free be post game "Frozen Yoga" on the ice after the game courtesy of Sky's the Limit Yoga.

Admirals Ticket Information

