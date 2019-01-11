Allen Americans Game Capsule

Allen Americans (9-27-0-2; 20 points) vs. Wichita Thunder (15-14-5-3; 38 points) 7:05 pm CST

The Allen Americans will play the first of three in a row against the Wichita Thunder, starting tonight in Allen. The two clubs will play on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in Wichita.

Last Game:

The Americans were shut out by the Tulsa Oilers on Friday, January 4th in Tulsa by a score of 2-0. It was the fifth time the Americans have been shut out this season. Allen is 2-3-0 in their last five games.

Americans Notables:

Zach Pochiro is fourth in the league with seven power play goals.

Zach Pochiro is tied for third in the league with 17 goals.

CJ Motte is fifth in the league with 697 saves.

Alex Breton is second in the ECHL in power play assists by a defenseman with 10.

Wichita Notables

Steven Iacobellis is tied for second in the league in points with 41.

Steven Iacobellis is tied for the league lead in assists with 30.

Keoni Texeira leads the ECHL with 19 power play assists.

Stuart Skinner is second overall in minutes played with 1532.

Final Thoughts:

The Americans are tied for second in the league with two shorthanded goals against.

Last game in Tulsa, Chase Lang played in his 100th professional game.

Alex Breton was returned off of loan from Belleville of the AHL.

Allen is fourth in the league averaging 20.61 penalty minutes per-game.

Note* Owner Jack Gulati will be the in the building tonight, as well as joining Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson to answer questions from fans during his postgame press conference.

Americans Next Home Game:

Wednesday,January 30th vs. Idaho

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

