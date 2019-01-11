Oilers Dominate Rush to Start Long Road Trip

January 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





RAPID CITY, SD - Three first period goals sparked the Tulsa Oilers (20-12-6) to a dominant 5-1 win over the Rapid City Rush (15-19-5) Friday at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center to begin the Oilers' five-game road trip.

Rookie forward Ian McNulty deflected a shot from the point into the Rapid City net to give Tulsa a 1-0 lead 10:39 into the opening period. It was McNulty's third goal in as many games. 1:19 later, Tommy Mele ripped a wrist shot into the top of the net from the left circle to make it 2-0. Former Rush forward Alex Kromm put the Oilers ahead by three goals when he took the puck away from Rapid City goaltender Tyler Parks behind the net and wrapped it into an open net with 43 seconds left in the frame.

The Oilers added two more in the second period, as Stephen Perfetto and McNulty added goals in the back half of the frame. Perfetto's goal was his first since November 10, and McNulty capped his the multi-goal game of his pro career. Tulsa carried a 5-0 lead into the third.

Rapid City spoiled Devin Williams' shutout bid when Pierre-Luc Mercier tipped a shot into the net on a third period Rush power play, but the Oilers' goaltender stopped 22 of 23 shots for his seventh win in his last nine starts. Tulsa has won three straight away from home and seven of its last eight games overall.

Tulsa and Rapid City meet one more time Saturday at 8:05pm CT at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Catch all the action on the Sports Animal radio network in Tulsa, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV, with pregame coverage starting at 7:45pm CT.

--

Season and Group Tickets are on sale now by calling the Oilers front office at 918-632-7825. Visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.