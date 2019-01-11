Grizzlies in Wheeling Tonight
January 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Wheeling, West Virginia - The Utah Grizzlies continue the road trip as they take on the Wheeling Nailers at 5:05 pm mountain time, 7:05 pm local start.
It will be the one and only time the Grizzlies will face the Nailers in the regular season. It's a rare eastern road trip for the Grizzlies, who only play 10 games against teams not in the Mountain division. Utah currently has a record of 3-2 vs non-division opponents.
The Grizzlies are coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Cincinnati Cyclones as Jack Walker got the game winner in the shootout.
Ryan Walters has been outstanding for the Grizzlies as of late as he has 1 goal and 5 assists in his last 3 games.
Utah is on a 4 game winning streak, which is the best current streak in the league. You can catch the game on Classic Country 1370 AM, 104.3 FM/HD-2/ ECHL.TV.
Promotions Next Homestand
January 16th vs Tulsa - Wendy's Wednesday (Tickets start at $10 with voucher from Wendy's).
January 18th vs Tulsa - AFCU Friday (Tickets start at $8 for AFCU Members paying with AFCU Debit/Credit Card at Maverik Center Box Office).
January 19th vs Tulsa - Guns N Hoses Night (Specialty Jerseys), Guns N Hoses Charity games start at 12:30 pm.
January 21st vs Idaho - Martin Luther King Matinee, Maverik Monday, Buy One Get One Free Tickets With Maverik Adventure Card.
