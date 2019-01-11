Cyclones Overcome Deficit Late, Fall in Overtime in Weekend Opener

January 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Independence, MO - The Cincinnati Cyclones (23-7-3-3) fell in overtime to the Kansas City Mavericks, 7-6, on Friday night. Forwards Alex Wideman, Myles Powell, Pascal Aquin, and Mike Marnell, along with defensemen Arvin Atwal and Eric Knodel tallied the goals for Cincinnati.

The Cyclones scored early and often in this one, getting on the board 10:34 into the first when Atwal launched a shot from the right point to put Cincinnati ahead, 1-0. Roughly four and a half minutes later Cincy struck again when forward Jesse Schultz took a loose puck and sent a pass to Wideman in the left circle and he snapped in a one-timer to extend the Cyclones lead to 2-0.

Just 29 seconds later, the Cyclones netted their third goal of the period when Powell got free in the slot following a pass from Schultz, and he roofed a shot past Mavericks goaltender Ben Halford to give Cincinnati a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The second period saw the Mavericks come to life, as they received a pair of goals from Mike Panowyk to cut their deficit to 3-2 midway through the frame. Kansas City was not done, and received three more goals from defenseman Jordan Klimek, along with forwards Zach Fischer and Mark Cooper, to take the lead through two periods, 5-3.

Cincinnati got back on track in the third and pulled back to within a goal 4:03 into the frame when Aquin danced his way through a trio of defenders and scored to cut the Cyclones deficit to 5-4. Five and a half minutes later the Cyclones tied the game, 5-5, when Marnell forced a turnover and skated down the left side and scored on a sharp-angle shot that beat Halford.

The Mavericks regained their lead, 6-5 at the 13:16 mark, when forward Corey Durocher scored, however with 1:35 remaining Cincinnati battled back and retied the game when Knodel hammered in a shot from the point to even the game, 6-6, and force overtime.

In the extra session, Kansas City prevailed when Panowyk completed the hat trick to lift the Mavericks to a 7-6 overtime win. Shots in the game were tied, 30-30, with goaltenders Jonas Johansson and Michael Houser combining to stop 23 in the loss. The Cyclones wrap up their two-game weekend series with Kansas City on Saturday night, with the face-off slated for 8:05pm ET.

The 2018-19 season is HERE, a nd the Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride!Single game, Group, and Season Tickets are on sale NOW by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.