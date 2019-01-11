Cyclones Overcome Deficit Late, Fall in Overtime in Weekend Opener
January 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Independence, MO - The Cincinnati Cyclones (23-7-3-3) fell in overtime to the Kansas City Mavericks, 7-6, on Friday night. Forwards Alex Wideman, Myles Powell, Pascal Aquin, and Mike Marnell, along with defensemen Arvin Atwal and Eric Knodel tallied the goals for Cincinnati.
The Cyclones scored early and often in this one, getting on the board 10:34 into the first when Atwal launched a shot from the right point to put Cincinnati ahead, 1-0. Roughly four and a half minutes later Cincy struck again when forward Jesse Schultz took a loose puck and sent a pass to Wideman in the left circle and he snapped in a one-timer to extend the Cyclones lead to 2-0.
Just 29 seconds later, the Cyclones netted their third goal of the period when Powell got free in the slot following a pass from Schultz, and he roofed a shot past Mavericks goaltender Ben Halford to give Cincinnati a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes.
The second period saw the Mavericks come to life, as they received a pair of goals from Mike Panowyk to cut their deficit to 3-2 midway through the frame. Kansas City was not done, and received three more goals from defenseman Jordan Klimek, along with forwards Zach Fischer and Mark Cooper, to take the lead through two periods, 5-3.
Cincinnati got back on track in the third and pulled back to within a goal 4:03 into the frame when Aquin danced his way through a trio of defenders and scored to cut the Cyclones deficit to 5-4. Five and a half minutes later the Cyclones tied the game, 5-5, when Marnell forced a turnover and skated down the left side and scored on a sharp-angle shot that beat Halford.
The Mavericks regained their lead, 6-5 at the 13:16 mark, when forward Corey Durocher scored, however with 1:35 remaining Cincinnati battled back and retied the game when Knodel hammered in a shot from the point to even the game, 6-6, and force overtime.
In the extra session, Kansas City prevailed when Panowyk completed the hat trick to lift the Mavericks to a 7-6 overtime win. Shots in the game were tied, 30-30, with goaltenders Jonas Johansson and Michael Houser combining to stop 23 in the loss. The Cyclones wrap up their two-game weekend series with Kansas City on Saturday night, with the face-off slated for 8:05pm ET.
The 2018-19 season is HERE, a nd the Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride!Single game, Group, and Season Tickets are on sale NOW by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 11, 2019
- Fuel Suffer Overtime Loss in Wild Affair with Komets - Indy Fuel
- Oilers Dominate Rush to Start Long Road Trip - Tulsa Oilers
- Mavericks Win Thriller against Cincy, 7-6 in OT - Kansas City Mavericks
- Cyclones Overcome Deficit Late, Fall in Overtime in Weekend Opener - Cincinnati Cyclones
- High Five: 'Blades Shut out Swamp Rabbits, 5-0 - Florida Everblades
- 'Blades Vanquish Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bligh Stings Former Squad with OT Winner in South Carolina - Atlanta Gladiators
- Comeback Bid Falls Short as Orlando Edges Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Gladiators Surge Past Stingrays in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gardiner Records Gordie Howe Hat Trick But K-Wings Fall in Shootout - Kalamazoo Wings
- Monarchs Win, 3-1, against Royals on CHaD Night - Manchester Monarchs
- Nailers Fall to First-Place Grizzlies - Wheeling Nailers
- DiChiara Scores, Royals Drop, 3-1, at Manchester - Reading Royals
- Power and O'Brien Push Growlers Past Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Adirondack Can't Complete Comeback After Digging Big Hole - Adirondack Thunder
- Preview: Everblades Face Greenville in Second Tilt of Three-Game Set - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - January 11 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kansas City - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grizzlies in Wheeling Tonight - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Closes Road Trip Tonight in Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals, January 11, 2019 - Norfolk Admirals
- Officials Named for 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Nailers vs. Grizzlies Game Day Snap Shot, January 11 - Wheeling Nailers
- Bajkov Recalled to AHL Springfield by Florida Panthers - Florida Everblades
- Game Day: Royals Defense Looks for Continued Mastery at Manchester - Reading Royals
- Game Day: Home Portion of 2019 Kicks off Friday Night vs. Brampton - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.