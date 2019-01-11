Bajkov Recalled to AHL Springfield by Florida Panthers

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades forward Patrick Bajkov has been recalled to the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds by the Florida Panthers.

A native of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Bajkov recorded four points on a goal and three assists in his brief four-game stint with the Everblades.

In 14 games for the Thunderbirds this season, Bajkov has notched five points on three goals and two assists. He has also suited up in a pair of games for the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs.

Prior to turning professional, Bajkov played for the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League for the last five seasons and registered a 100-point season last year with 33 goals and 67 assists in 72 games. A 6-foot, 183-pound forward, Bajkov finished his major junior career as Everett's franchise leader in goals (112), assists (176), and points (288).

The Everblades face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday night in the fifth game of a six-game homestand. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

-

