Mavericks Win Thriller against Cincy, 7-6 in OT

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Mavericks kicked off their Mavericks History Weekend with a matchup against the ECHL Central Division leading Cincinnati Cyclones. With Mavericks alumni Bryce Aneloski, Andrew Courtney, Charlie Effinger, Jared Lavender, and Sebastien Thinel in attendance, the Mavericks overcame a three goal first period deficit and improved to 14-2 on the season at the friendly confines of Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

After a slow start for both teams, Arvin Atwal scored a powerplay goal for the Cyclones halfway through the period as Riley Sweeney sat in the box for tripping. Following a scoreless Mavericks powerplay, Cincinnati tacked on two quick goals at 15:02 (Alex Wideman from Jesse Schultz) and 15:31(Myles Powell from Schultz) to build a 3-0 lead heading into the locker room.

The Mavericks came out firing early in the second as Mike Panowyk got the scoring started at 1:37 with a deflection of a Willie Raskob rocket to cut the lead to 3-1 with plenty of time on the clock. Panowyk continued the Mavericks comeback attempt with his second of the period at 9:02 with a snipe that obliterated Cyclones goaltender Jonas Johansson's water bottle. Mark Cooper and Judd Peterson decided to settle things like men at center ice as the gloves dropped midway through the period. In addition to five minute fighting majors for both players, Peterson received an additional two minutes to think about what he'd done for cross checking, but the Mavericks were unable to convert on the powerplay. The action was just heating up, though. With just two minutes to go, the Mavericks took the lead on back to back goals by Jordan Klimek and Zach Fischer to ignite the crowd at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. With Wideman in the box for high sticking, Mark Cooper banged home a rebound of a Corey Durocher shot to put the Mavericks up 5-3 and cap off a five goal period for the home team.

After four consecutive minutes without a whistle to begin the third, Pascal Aquin got Cincinnati right back in the game with a sneaky goal that went five hole on Mavericks goaltender Ben Halford. Mike Marnell tied the game minutes later with a shot from the left side that beat Halford. The Mavericks followed up with a crucial penalty kill before Corey Durocher gave the Mavericks the lead right back with just under seven minutes left in the game. The Cyclones weren't done, however, as Eric Knodel fired a rocket from the point that found twine with just 1:35 left in the game and the crazy back and forth game would head to overtime.

In overtime, both teams would have excellent scoring chances, but at 2:53 of overtime, Mike Panowyk completed his hat trick with another tip of a Willie Raskob shot to give the Mavericks the win and the home crowd plenty to cheer about.

The Mavericks will be retiring the #43 of Sebastien Thinel during a ceremony on Saturday evening prior to the rematch with the Cincinnati Cyclones as they continue their Mavericks History Weekend.

