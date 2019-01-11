ECHL Transactions - January 11

January 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 11, 2019:

Allen:

Add Alex Breton, D activated from reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Hayden Stewart, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Alexander Kuqali, D activated from reserve

Delete Mason Baptista, F placed on reserve

Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on bereavement/family leave

Indy:

Add Ralfs Grinbergs, D signed contract, added to active roster

Jacksonville:

Add Justin Woods, D assigned by Manitoba

Add Jacob Cederholm, D assigned by Manitoba

Add Kris Newbury, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Shapiro, D placed on reserve

Delete Chris Rygus, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Brandon Anselmini, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Eric Kattelus, D activated from reserve

Delete Matt Joyaux, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Corey Durocher, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Ernst, F placed on reserve

Manchester:

Add Craig Wyszomirski, D returned from loan to Utica

Delete Michael Doherty, F loaned to Binghamton

Norfolk:

Add Chase Harrison, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete John Gustafsson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/10)

Worcester:

Add Nick Roberto, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Adams, D placed on reserve

