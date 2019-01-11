ECHL Transactions - January 11
January 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 11, 2019:
Allen:
Add Alex Breton, D activated from reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Hayden Stewart, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Alexander Kuqali, D activated from reserve
Delete Mason Baptista, F placed on reserve
Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on bereavement/family leave
Indy:
Add Ralfs Grinbergs, D signed contract, added to active roster
Jacksonville:
Add Justin Woods, D assigned by Manitoba
Add Jacob Cederholm, D assigned by Manitoba
Add Kris Newbury, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Shapiro, D placed on reserve
Delete Chris Rygus, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Brandon Anselmini, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Eric Kattelus, D activated from reserve
Delete Matt Joyaux, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Corey Durocher, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Ernst, F placed on reserve
Manchester:
Add Craig Wyszomirski, D returned from loan to Utica
Delete Michael Doherty, F loaned to Binghamton
Norfolk:
Add Chase Harrison, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete John Gustafsson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/10)
Worcester:
Add Nick Roberto, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Adams, D placed on reserve
