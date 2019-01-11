Comeback Bid Falls Short as Orlando Edges Norfolk
January 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - Orlando's Kevin Lohan scored a goal in the second period that proved to be the game winner Friday Night at Scope as the Orlando Solar Bears defeated the Norfolk Admirals 4-2.
Orlando got on the board first with a goal from Dylan Fitze. Chris Leblanc was able to keep the puck in the Norfolk end after a failed clear. Leblanc fired a shot from the point that was tipped by Fitze that beat Madsen on the glove side to give Orlando a 1-0 lead at 2:44 of the first period.
The Solar Bears added another goal from Jonne Tammela. Matheiu Foget skated into the Norfolk zone on the left side. Foget passed the puck across the ice which was tipped by an Admirals defender. The puck ricocheted to the feet of Tammela who put it past Madsen to extend the Orlando lead to 2-0.
Orlando added another goal from Kevin Lohan in the second period of play. Rob Mann shot the puck from the point after it was dumped into the Norfolk end. Mann's shot was tipped on the way to the net by Lohan to give Orlando a 3-0 lead.
Norfolk cut into the Orlando lead with a goal from Ben Duffy. Don Oliveri was able to keep the puck in the Orlando zone after a faceoff win. Oliveri passed the puck to Kelly Klima in the left corner. Klima fed the puck to Duffy in front of the net where he went from his forehand to his backhand and slid the puck under Corbin Boes to cut the Orlando lead to 3-1 at 9:15 of the second period.
Norfolk would add another goal from Darik Angeli on the power play, but it's as close as they would get. Taylor Cammarata played a pass between the circle for T.J. Melancon. Melancon played the puck over to Darik Angeli who one-timed a shot behind Boes to cut the Orlando lead to 3-2.
Despite the comeback effort, Orlando would add a late empty-net goal to secure the 4-2 victory.
Merrick Madsen made 23 saves on 26 shots and takes the setback for Norfolk while Corbin Boes made 27 saves on 29 shots and gets the win for Orlando.
The two teams will meet again on Saturday at Scope beginning at 7:00 p.m. Promotional information provided below.
