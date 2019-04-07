Thunder Announce Round 1 Playoff Schedule

April 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New Jersey Devils, have announced their schedule for Round 1 of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, to begin on Friday, April 12 at Cool Insuring Arena.

Adirondack will take on the Manchester Monarchs in Round 1 as the Thunder finished in second place in the ECHL's North Division while the Monarchs came in directly behind them in third. The Thunder and Monarchs will play a best of seven series in a 2-3-2 format, beginning with Games 1 and 2 at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13, with both games dropping the puck at 7:00 p.m. The series will then shift to SNHU Arena in New Hampshire for Games 3, 4 and 5, occurring on April 17, 19 and 20, respectively.

Adirondack would then return home for Games 6 and 7, only played if necessary, for the completion of the series. Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. while a possible Game 7 would happen at Cool Insuring Arena on Wednesday, April 24.

The full Round 1 schedule is below -

Game 1: Manchester @ Adirondack - Friday, April 12, 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Manchester @ Adirondack - Saturday, April 13, 7:00 p.m.

Game 3: Adirondack @ Manchester - Wednesday, April 17, 7:00 p.m.

Game 4: Adirondack @ Manchester - Friday, April 19, 7:00 p.m.

*Game 5: Adirondack @ Manchester - Saturday, April 20, 6:00 p.m.

*Game 6: Manchester @ Adirondack - Tuesday, April 23, 7:00 p.m.

*Game 7: Manchester @ Adirondack - Wednesday, April 24, 7:00 p.m.

*Denotes game played if necessary

Round one playoff tickets will be sold at $20 for adults and $15 for youth for all Adirondack home dates. Tickets are on sale now at the Upstate Chevy Dealers Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, which opens tomorrow morning at 10:00 a.m. The Thunder are also running a playoff four-pack, featuring four tickets to your choice of Game 1 OR Game 2, along with a $20 gift card to Stewart's Shops for just $64.

The Thunder will continue to offer group tickets, available at $15 per ticket, for all parties of 20-or-more for postseason play. All fans interested in group tickets should call the Thunder front office at 518-480-3355 x300 to reserve their seats.

With any questions or to speak with a Thunder staff member regarding the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, visit ECHLThunder.com or call 518-480-3355.

