Thunder Announce Round 1 Playoff Schedule
April 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New Jersey Devils, have announced their schedule for Round 1 of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, to begin on Friday, April 12 at Cool Insuring Arena.
Adirondack will take on the Manchester Monarchs in Round 1 as the Thunder finished in second place in the ECHL's North Division while the Monarchs came in directly behind them in third. The Thunder and Monarchs will play a best of seven series in a 2-3-2 format, beginning with Games 1 and 2 at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13, with both games dropping the puck at 7:00 p.m. The series will then shift to SNHU Arena in New Hampshire for Games 3, 4 and 5, occurring on April 17, 19 and 20, respectively.
Adirondack would then return home for Games 6 and 7, only played if necessary, for the completion of the series. Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. while a possible Game 7 would happen at Cool Insuring Arena on Wednesday, April 24.
The full Round 1 schedule is below -
Game 1: Manchester @ Adirondack - Friday, April 12, 7:00 p.m.
Game 2: Manchester @ Adirondack - Saturday, April 13, 7:00 p.m.
Game 3: Adirondack @ Manchester - Wednesday, April 17, 7:00 p.m.
Game 4: Adirondack @ Manchester - Friday, April 19, 7:00 p.m.
*Game 5: Adirondack @ Manchester - Saturday, April 20, 6:00 p.m.
*Game 6: Manchester @ Adirondack - Tuesday, April 23, 7:00 p.m.
*Game 7: Manchester @ Adirondack - Wednesday, April 24, 7:00 p.m.
*Denotes game played if necessary
Round one playoff tickets will be sold at $20 for adults and $15 for youth for all Adirondack home dates. Tickets are on sale now at the Upstate Chevy Dealers Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, which opens tomorrow morning at 10:00 a.m. The Thunder are also running a playoff four-pack, featuring four tickets to your choice of Game 1 OR Game 2, along with a $20 gift card to Stewart's Shops for just $64.
The Thunder will continue to offer group tickets, available at $15 per ticket, for all parties of 20-or-more for postseason play. All fans interested in group tickets should call the Thunder front office at 518-480-3355 x300 to reserve their seats.
With any questions or to speak with a Thunder staff member regarding the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, visit ECHLThunder.com or call 518-480-3355.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 7, 2019
- Fitze Powers Solar Bears Past IceMen in 5-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Tulsa Falls to Wichita in Regular Season Finale - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Closes 2018-19 with Win at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Beast Close out Regular Season with Loss, Begin Gearing up for Playoffs - Brampton Beast
- Nailers Conclude 2018-19 in Fort Wayne - Wheeling Nailers
- Monarchs Announce First Round Schedule for Kelly Cup Playoffs - Manchester Monarchs
- Thunder Announce Round 1 Playoff Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- Grizzlies End Regular Season with 7-4 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Railers Close out Season with 5-4 Overtime Thriller in Adirondack - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Clinch No. 2 Seed with a Point against Worcester - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Conclude Regular Season with a Shootout Loss to Maine - Newfoundland Growlers
- Steelheads Close Regular Season with 7-4 Loss to Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
- More Murphy Shootout Magic as Mariners End Inaugural Season with Win - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - April 7 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Defenseman Eric Sweetman Returns to Steelheads from Grand Rapids - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Predators Prospect Inks Deal with Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Nailers at Komets Game Day Snap Shot, April 7 - Wheeling Nailers
- Season Ends with a 4-1 Loss to Wichita - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Win 3-2 in Overtime - Utah Grizzlies
- Tulsa Oilers Clinch First Division Title in 43 Years - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.