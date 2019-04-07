Defenseman Eric Sweetman Returns to Steelheads from Grand Rapids

April 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads defenseman Eric Sweetman has been released from his PTO by the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) and joins the Steelheads ahead of today's game, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Sunday.

Sweetman, 25, played two games with the Griffins over the weekend, making his AHL debut on Friday against San Jose. The Woodbine, Md. native was called-up for the first time on Friday, marking the 12th Steelheads ECHL contracted player to be called to the AHL this season. In 32 games with the Steelheads this year, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound defenseman recorded two goals and eight assists for 10 points with four power play assists. The 2017-18 Steelheads Defenseman of the Year owns 12 goals and 25 assists for 37 points with a plus-19 rating through 96 career games with the Steelheads.

The Steelheads finish the 2018-19 regular season today at 1:05 p.m. against the Grizzlies from Maverik Center.

The Steelheads open the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, on Friday, Apr. 12 and Saturday, Apr. 13 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Tickets throughout the postseason are on sale now! For series-long or individual tickets, contact Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.